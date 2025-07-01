Guy Armitage proving his worth to Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS boss Brian Noble reckons Guy Armitage is showing why the club were so keen to recruit him as part of their bid for play-off success this season.

The 33-year-old former rugby union back swapped Toulouse for Bradford in penning a one-year deal after four seasons in France. He scored 41 tries in 56 Olympique appearances, including seven in 15 in Super League in 2022.

Before that Armitage played for London Broncos, having represented London Irish, London Welsh, Wasps, Ealing Trailfinders and England Under 20s in the 15-a-side code (elder brothers Delon and Steffon were full internationals).

Armitage, who has been used mainly on the wing by Bradford, took his club try tally to five in two outings and eleven in 17 overall with his hat-trick as the Bulls beat Batley 32-6 ahead of last weekend’s visit to Barrow.

Noble said: “All three of Guy’s tries took some finishing, and he did a lot of good work in other areas.

“I thought he and (fellow winger) Jayden Okunbor were outstanding, really laying a platform.”

Noble also hailed the input of his assistants Lee Greenwood and Keith Senior, explaining: “They have done a lot of work on the defensive side.

“While we had a strong ethos at the start of the year, we had drifted away from it a little bit, and they have tried to drag it back and make us a difficult side to score against.

“That was important against Batley, because while some of our lead-up work was good, we didn’t always end our sets as well as we should have, and that meant we didn’t stay at their end of the field as much as we wanted to.

“We needed to be tough defensively and I thought we managed that and were pretty methodical, especially towards the end of the game.”

Bradford will be without forward James Donaldson for the remainder of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.