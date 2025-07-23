Colomiers games point towards future elsewhere for Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are hoping to harness the atmosphere and energy of Saturday’s thrilling 24-22 win over Featherstone as they plan for the future.

The game was played in front of 3,257 at Colomiers’ rugby union ground in the city suburbs with a late Benjamin Laguerre try earning the points.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere,” said director of sport Cedric Garcia, whose club have long-term plans to source their own stadium.

Essential work at their regular home Stade Ernest Wallon meant the last two home games had to be played elsewhere, and Colomiers has been a big hit with supporters.

The Olympians have a long-term deal at the 19,000 Stade Wallon, which is owned by French rugby union giants Stade Toulousain, but have already announced they are searching for a new home in the city.

“The Colomiers stadium is great and everything was really good,” added Garcia.

“The two games there have been a success and we have been impressed by the Stade Michel Bendichou.

“It’s no secret we want to find our own stadium moving forward so that we can develop the club commercially. We will continue to work towards our own ground.”