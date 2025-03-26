Wakefield Trinity injury update with Jake Trueman and Max Jowitt uncertainty

JAKE TRUEMAN remains a doubt for Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Leigh Leopards while the club are also unsure how long Max Jowitt will be sidelined for.

Trueman missed last week’s defeat to his former club Hull FC with a back injury that the halfback is struggling to shift.

He has been named in Wakefield’s 21-man squad for Leigh but coach Daryl Powell may have to go with a half pairing of Oliver Russell and Mason Lino again.

Powell said of Trueman: “He’s improved so we’ll give him until later in the week.

“I thought the halves did a decent job last week after not having much prep time because we thought Truey would be alright.

“He’s got a muscle injury which we don’t think is that bad, it’s just taken a bit of time to clear up.

“At this moment in time we’re just seeing how he is day by day, as to whether he gets on the field or not.”

Jowitt will not play this week and is also a major doubt for the following week, when Trinity play the same opposition at home in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The club are still unsure of a timescale for the fullback’s return from a leg injury, with Josh Rourke to again deputise.

“He came out of the boot earlier in the week and he’s still got some sort of pain in his lower leg, so we’re not 100 percent sure exactly when he’ll be back,” said Powell.

“It won’t be that long but we’ll see how he feels as we roll through these next couple of weeks, how quickly he gets back to full strength in his leg.”

Corey Hall misses the league game with Leigh due to a rib injury, Powell also confirmed.