Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 25

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!
Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons kick things off on Thursday night along with Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos whilst Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity on Friday night alongside St Helens’ clash against Wigan Warriors.
Warrington Wolves then take on Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon before Hull KR and Hull FC round things off on Sunday afternoon.
Referee Matty Lynn will be in the middle for the first time in Super League for Salford’s home tie against Catalans, but who will officiate the other five fixtures?
Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons
04th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: M. Lynn
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
04th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: T. Jones
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: N. Hope
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
05th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
05th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: O. Salmon
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards
06th September, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Hull KR v Hull FC
07th September, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: K. Silcock
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: T. Randerson