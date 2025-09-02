Refereeing appointments confirmed for Super League Round 25

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!

Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons kick things off on Thursday night along with Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos whilst Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity on Friday night alongside St Helens’ clash against Wigan Warriors.

Warrington Wolves then take on Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon before Hull KR and Hull FC round things off on Sunday afternoon.

Referee Matty Lynn will be in the middle for the first time in Super League for Salford’s home tie against Catalans, but who will officiate the other five fixtures?

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

04th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: M. Lynn

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

04th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: N. Hope

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

05th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

05th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: O. Salmon

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

06th September, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Hull KR v Hull FC

07th September, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: K. Silcock

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: T. Randerson