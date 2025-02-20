Matty Storton reveals why he left Hull KR for Wakefield Trinity as Super League sides prepare to meet

MATTY STORTON has revealed that the desire to be playing week in, week out was the main driving force behind his move from Hull KR to new Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Storton made it to the Challenge Cup Final in 2023 and Grand Final in 2024 with Rovers, making 95 appearances in the process.

However, despite spending five years at Craven Park, the back-rower departed for a new challenge with Wakefield for the 2025 Super League season.

And it was the desire to play consistent rugby that lured Storton to the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“I wanted to be in the starting 13 every week, that was one of my goals,” Storton said in Wakefield’s pre-match press conference ahead of their clash with Rovers tonight.

“At KR, I struggled for game time sometimes. They are an awesome team with some great players and I struggled to get in the team at times, but I am liking my role at the moment.

“It’s good to have a change and sometimes you need a change in your career. The coaches have put a lot of faith in me, I am playing back-row and really enjoying that, so I am really happy at the moment.”

Wakefield and KR go into tonight’s match having won their opening Super League fixtures – Wakefield against Leeds Rhinos and Rovers against Castleford Tigers.