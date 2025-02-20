Salford Red Devils takeover completed as Paul Rowley free to name full-strength squad for Leeds Rhinos tie

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced that the takeover of the club has been formally approved by RFL Commercial, following the completion of the final requirements.

As such, the club will be in a position to field a full-strength squad on Saturday for the Salford Red Devil’s opening home fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

As of yesterday, there had been no movement with regards to the lifting of the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed on Salford following their financial issues over the off-season.

However, following meetings yesterday and the RFL’s ratification of the club’s takeover, Rowley will be able to name whoever he chooses for Saturday’s clash against Leeds.