NRL club abandons pursuit of Parramatta star Dylan Brown in favour of Super League star

THE DOLPHINS have abandoned their pursuit of Parramatta Eels star Dylan Brown in favour of securing a deal for St Helens linchpin Morgan Knowles.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which has claimed that Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf is confident that he has lured his former loose-forward to the NRL and Queensland.

The development on Knowles means that the Dolphins are loathe to entering a bidding war for Brown, who is asking for a $1.2 million per year contract, with Woolf keen to continue the progression of Tongan halfback Isaiya Katoa.

Woolf’s forward pack looks to be without Tom Flegler for a large chunk of the 2025 NRL season – if not the entirety.

The former Broncos grand-final prop had nerve-transfer surgery last November with the timeframe suggesting he will be back around June or July.

However, there are fears that Flegler may not play again, with Woolf acting fast to try and secure a replacement.