Melbourne Storm suffer shock loss to St George Illawarra Dragons

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 14 MELBOURNE STORM 8

CALLUM WALKER, Jubilee Stadium, Saturday

SOME results in the opening NRL rounds of 2025 are scarcely believable – and St George’s win over Melbourne is certainly one of them.

Yes, the torrential rain made conditions horrendous to play expansive Rugby League, but the Dragons outmuscled the Storm for one of the shocks of the season.

With conditions as they were, points would obviously be at a premium. Tyran Wishart’s penalty on 24 minutes edged the visitors into the lead, but back came St George with a vengeance shortly after.

A wonderful right-to-left move ended with Clint Gutherson – for what would be his seventh try assist of the new campaign already – sending over Valentine Holmes, who also converted to make it 6-2.

But with half-time in sight, a superb Eliesa Katoa offload handed Ryan Papenhuyzen the chance to streak away. Wishart sent Melbourne into an 8-6 lead at the break.

The visitors, however, were unable to register a point in the second half as the Dragons turned the screw, with Holmes levelling proceedings with a penalty.

And when Jacob Liddle stole a try from dummy-half with just twelve minutes left, the home fans could sense a momentous result was coming as St George held on for two priceless points.

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 Tyrell Sloan, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 5 Christian Tuipulotu, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Lachlan Ilias, 10 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 15 David Klemmer, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Jaydn Su’a, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs (all used): 8 Toby Couchman, 14 Jacob Liddle, 16 Hamish Stewart, 17 Dylan Egan

Tries: Holmes (33), Liddle (68); Goals: Holmes 3/4

STORM: 1 Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2 Will Warbrick, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Grant Anderson, 5 Xavier Coates, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Tyran Wishart, 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 9 Harry Grant, 10 Josh King, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs (all used): 14 Bronson Garlick, 15 Alec MacDonald, 16 Tui Kamikamica, 19 Marion Seve

Tries: Papenhuyzen (39); Goals: Wishart 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 6-2, 6-8; 8-8, 14-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dragons: Damien Cook; Storm: Trent Loiero

Penalty count: 4-9; Half-time: 6-8; Referee: Peter Gough