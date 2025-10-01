Michael Cheika lands full-time rugby league role

MICHAEL CHEIKA has made a full-time switch of codes to rugby league, joining the Sydney Roosters coaching staff.

Cheika is a hugely respected figure in rugby union, formerly coaching the Australia and Argentina national sides and most recently Premiership giants Leicester Tigers for the 2024-25 season.

He is the only coach to have won the top competitions in both hemispheres, leading Irish province Leinster to the Heineken (now European Champions) Cup in 2009 and winning Super Rugby with the New South Wales-based Waratahs franchise five years later.

A five-year stint as Wallabies boss included reaching the 2015 World Cup final, lost to New Zealand at Twickenham – where he suffered further heartbreak in June as Leicester were beaten by Bath in the Premiership final.

Cheika has long held an interest in the 13-a-side code and, after a brief advisory role at the Roosters in 2020, was appointed head coach of Lebanon, where both of his parents were born.

He led the Cedars at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals in England, and remains at the helm ahead of next year’s global tournament down under.

The 58-year-old has taken on the role of specialist forwards coach at Sydney, and will also support the club’s pathway.

Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said: “Michael and I have had a strong relationship for many years, and I’ve always admired the way he leads and challenges athletes.

“His experience in rugby brings a different perspective that will inspire and test our players and coaches.

“To have someone of his calibre join our programme is exciting, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Mitchell Aubusson, the club’s director of football, added: “Michael is a proven leader with a deep understanding of high-performance environments.

“He has a unique ability to connect with athletes and bring the best out of them.

“We’re excited about the impact he will have, not only with our NRL forwards but also across our pathways as players and coaches continue their development.”

The Roosters endured a disappointing NRL campaign, finishing seventh in the regular season and losing in the first week of the play-offs.