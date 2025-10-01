Nigeria-Ghana women’s series beckons

NIGERIA are to warm up for the Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament in Canada later this month (which will also involve Ireland and Fiji) with a three-match series against Ghana in Lagos.

The games, for which world ranking points will be at stake, will be played on Saturday 4 October, at Rugby School Nigeria, on Tuesday 7 October and on Saturday 11 October (with the last two games at Alaro City).

Ghana and Nigeria have already met on three occasions, with Ghana yet to prevail.

Alaro City are the main sponsor and long-term partner of Nigeria Rugby League and are constructing a purpose-built Rugby League pitch that will also serve as Nigeria’s World Series training camp.

Rugby School Nigeria, located in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, is a high-performance camp and head coach Bolu Fagboran said: “Our three weeks of preparation in Nigeria are absolutely vital. It will allow us to train at elite intensity, build team cohesion, and ensure every player is ready to compete on the world stage in Canada.

“This is more than just three games — it’s a statement about the potential of African women in Rugby League. Playing against Ghana gives us the right kind of test before we face the world’s best.”

Assistant coach Luke Shearman is travelling from Australia with two Australian-based Nigerian players. He said: “It’s an honour to be part of Nigeria’s journey on the global stage.

“Coming to Lagos with our players is not only about preparing for Canada, but also about contributing to the growth of Rugby League in Africa.

“The talent here is incredible, and I believe Nigeria has the potential to surprise the world.”

Although Nigeria go into the series as favourites, Ghana’s growth has seen increasing female participation, improved technical training, and a stronger grassroots foundation.

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) view the series as another building block in its long-term strategy to elevate the women’s game and head coach Riddick Alibah said: “We’re thrilled to take on Nigeria again.

“Our players have been working hard, and this series gives them the platform to showcase their talent. It’s also a powerful opportunity to grow the game and inspire the next generation of Ghanaian girls to dream big in Rugby League.”