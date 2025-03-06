Michael Maguire’s Brisbane Broncos make stunning start to NRL season

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 14 BRISBANE BRONCOS 50

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Allianz Stadium, Thursday

BRISBANE made an exceptional start to life under Michael Maguire with a blitz of Sydney Roosters.

Maguire took over the team following a hugely disappointing 2024 campaign in which the Broncos finished twelfth and Kevin Walters was axed.

And on this evidence, the former Wigan boss and last season’s Origin-winning New South Wales chief could well be the man to return Brisbane to their brilliant best of 2023.

They could cut teams to ribbons in that campaign, which ended in Grand Final heartbreak, and this performance was in some ways reminiscent of those days.

The veteran halfback pairing of Ben Hunt – returning to the club after seven years with St George Illawarra – and skipper Adam Reynolds proved a hit as they controlled the game and allowed the outside backs to wreck havoc.

The Roosters, semi-finalists last year, had little in response. Dom Young mustered two of their three tries while fellow England international Victor Radley suffered a head knock a dozen minutes in.

Sydney actually led at that stage thanks to Young’s first try on the end of a break by debutant centre Robert Toia from inside his own half.

But it all started to go wrong when a short-side play from halfway released Jesse Arthars with the support of Gehamat Shibasaki for the first of Brisbane’s nine tries.

Hooker Cory Paix – playing his first NRL game since 2023 after being overlooked for all of last season – initiated that try and then scored the next, receiving a return pass from the exceptional Payne Haas.

And Jack Gosiewski ran a great line to crash over for a third Broncos score in ten minutes, all converted by Reynolds who also added a penalty goal on the stroke of half-time for a 4-20 advantage.

Any hopes of a Roosters fightback were quickly snuffed out by back-to-back tries to open the second half from Selwyn Cobbo.

Cobbo dribbled to finish the first after kicks ahead by both Reece Walsh and Reynolds, then connected with another sensational Reynolds grubber into the in-goal to put the contest to bed.

The next try was perhaps the best of the lot, finished by the returning Hunt after the ball was sensationally kept alive by both Arthars and Shibasaki down the left.

Then fullback Walsh, arguably the jewel in the Brisbane crown two years ago, followed up after Arthars was released into open space.

Sandon Smith snuck over for a home consolation but the Broncos hit back with two further tries to reach the half-century of points.

Arthars benefitted from a cross-field Reynolds kick and cut-out Billy Walters pass, and fellow winger Cobbo completed a hat-trick on the end of slick play involving Reynolds, Walsh and Deine Mariner.

A late yellow card to Brendan Piakura for tackling from an offside position – virtually his sole involvement in the game having only just come off the bench – and a second Young try did little to dent Brisbane’s spirits as they laid down an eye-catching marker.

GAMESTAR: Payne Haas laid the platform with a huge display in the Broncos pack.

GAMEBREAKER: Selwyn Cobbo’s first try of three, at the start of the second half, confirmed it would only be Brisbane’s night.

MATCHFACTS

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

3 Mark Nawaqanitawase

4 Robert Toia

5 Dom Young

6 Sandon Smith

7 Chad Townsend

8 Lindsay Collins

9 Connor Watson

10 Naufahu Whyte

11 Angus Crichton

12 Victor Radley

13 Siua Wong

Subs (all used)

14 Zach Dockar-Clay

16 Blake Steep

17 Salesi Foketi

19 Taylor Losalu

Tries: Young (7, 75), Smith (59)

Goals: Smith 1/3

BRONCOS

1 Reece Walsh

2 Selwyn Cobbo

3 Deine Mariner

4 Gehamat Shibasaki

5 Jesse Arthars

6 Ben Hunt

7 Adam Reynolds

8 Patrick Carrigan

9 Cory Paix

10 Payne Haas

11 Jack Gosiewski

12 Jordan Riki

13 Kobe Hetherington

Subs (all used)

14 Billy Walters

15 Corey Jensen

16 Xavier Willison

17 Brendan Piakura

Tries: Shibasaki (15), Paix (20), Gosiewski (25), Cobbo (44, 47, 71), Hunt (54), Walsh (57), Arthars (67)

Goals: Reynolds 7/10

Sin bin: Piakura (74) – professional foul

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Sandon Smith; Broncos: Payne Haas

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 4-20

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 23,226