Michael Shenton identifies where Wakefield Trinity need to improve

ASSISTANT coach Michael Shenton called for Wakefield Trinity to start games better and show stronger attitude in adversity, after they were edged out by Leigh Leopards.

Wakefield fought back from 18-6 down to lead 20-18 – before Leigh snatched a 24-20 win late on.

Shenton said: “The last two games (Wakefield also lost by four points to Leeds Rhinos before the Challenge Cup final break) it’s come down to our starts, just giving ourselves too much to do.

“And there were probably some attitude things there. We need to handle some of the stuff when it goes against you a little bit better.

“But I’m proud of the boys at the same time, the courage in the team. There’s some real character building in this group.”

Speaking about the return of Jake Trueman following a long-standing back issue, he said: “It’s huge – a lot of our attack goes through Jake, what he can come up with, and just how he has grown as a player and can control games. We saw that from pre-season. He spots things.

“Him being missing has given the opportunity for people like Josh Rourke to step up, Mason (Lino) has had to step forward and I think he has had a really good season so far.

“But going into the back end of the year, if we can keep Truey fit then it gives us a much better chance I’d say of doing something special.”