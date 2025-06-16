Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR 68-6 Catalans Dragons

Sell-out at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Hull FC 14-22 Castleford Tigers

13,376 at the MKM Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 18-22 Wigan Warriors

4,182 at the FLAIR Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos 36-12 Warrington Wolves

14,306 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening

Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards

7,147 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens

