Super League Attendances: Hull FC, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Hull KR 68-6 Catalans Dragons
Sell-out at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
Hull FC 14-22 Castleford Tigers
13,376 at the MKM Stadium on Friday night
Huddersfield Giants 18-22 Wigan Warriors
4,182 at the FLAIR Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Leeds Rhinos 36-12 Warrington Wolves
14,306 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening
Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards
7,147 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Salford Red Devils vs St Helens