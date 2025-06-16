Adrian Lam on Leigh Leopards win, David Armstrong injuries and Josh Charnley future

LEIGH LEOPARDS coach Adrian Lam felt his side showed signs of their best form early on against Wakefield Trinity – but still only rates this season as a six out of ten so far.

The fourth-placed Leopards made a positive start but fell behind and needed a late Joe Ofahengaue try to take a 24-20 win.

Lam said: “I’m relieved but really happy. Especially in the first 20, 25 minutes, I thought it’s the best that we’ve played probably all year, and more of the identity of what we want to be as a club and as a team. That’s what’s driving my emotions at the moment.

“We’ve just got to get rid of things that we are doing in games that bring opposition back in – that’s an easy fix.

“We are a six at the moment out of ten. Some fans might think that’s harsh but that’s the reality of it all. There’s so much more improvement left – not only the identity and the way we want to play but also a little bit of game smarts.”

On how testing the trip to Wakefield was, he added: “I spoke to a few after the game. Three or four said it’s the toughest game they’ve played this year.”

Speaking about David Armstrong’s impressive performance and fitness, he said: “He’s playing injured as well – two or three injuries.

“I think in his head space he is loving it here but he understands every week that he is playing busted. That’s courage as well.

“I can’t wait until he is fit and healthy and can put together a string of games but that’s certainly not going to be in the next two or three weeks because he’s carrying injuries in games.”

Looking ahead to facing Catalans away next Saturday, Lam said: “Listening to their coach, they were embarrassed by their performance (at Hull KR) and teams are at their best when they question each other, the honesty and accountability.

“If they are embarrassed it’s going to be a really tough game for us. We’ve got to keep driving our standards.”

Asked about Josh Charnley, who was 18th man, the Leigh coach said: “We’ve had conversations, Josh and I and the club, about his current situation.

“We are not settled on that back five players. Josh has missed out in the last couple of weeks. That’s all I’m concerned about at the moment.

“With his future (Charnley is off-contract at the end of this season), that’s what he needs to work out. But the team at the moment, I’m grateful we’ve got players in positions that are putting pressure on each other.”