Midlands Hurricanes hooker signs new deal

MIDLANDS HURRICANES hooker Danny Barcoe has penned a 12-month contract extension.

The 25-year-old was one of coach Mark Dunning’s first signings at the club at the back end of the 2023 season, scoring on his debut against Doncaster after switching from Hunslet, and has been a regular this season.

He said: “I’m very pleased to have signed again. It was an easy decision for me to make as I have great support at home and they made things even easier.

“The lads are class and another year together will just makes us stronger, While we’re already breaking records and creating firsts, there’s a lot more memories for us to make.

Dunning said: “We’re delighted Danny has agreed another extension. Since joining, he’s continued to evolve and progress as a player.

“To know he will continue to do that in 2026 as a Cane is music to the ears of everybody connected with our club and Danny himself. We’re very excited to see what he can do.”