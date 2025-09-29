Whitehaven sign former League One Young Player of the Year

WHITEHAVEN have signed former League One Young Player of the Year Ciaran Walker.

The Cumbrian, 22, played under current Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray at Workington in 2023, and landed the award after scoring 11 tries in 20 appearances.

He stepped back down to the community game with Seaton Rangers, after making two appearances for Workington at the beginning of 2025.

Coach Murray said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ciaran Walker to the club. He’s a local lad with real talent, already recognised as a former League One Young Player of the Year.

“Having worked with him before, I know the quality he brings, and this move gives him the perfect chance to get his career back on track. We’re excited to help him reach his potential and proud to continue investing in local talent.”