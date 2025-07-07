Midlands Hurricanes re-sign halfback as prop pens new deal

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have been boosted by the return of Brad Billsborough after almost a year out of the professional game through injury.

The 26-year-old halfback played six times for the Canes last year before suffering his setback in May, then departing at the end of the season to focus on recovering from surgery and his rehabilitation.

Billsborough has been getting himself back to match fitness by playing in the community game and training with St Helens’ Reserves, and he has now penned a deal to return to Midlands until the end of the season.

The Germany international said: “I’m made up to be back with the Hurricanes as I really enjoyed my time last year.

“It’s been a tough twelve months, but I’m feeling fitter and stronger than ever and cannot wait to rip in and finish the season strongly with the lads.”

The former Whitehaven, Swinton and North Wales Crusaders man featured yesterday (Sunday) in a 22-20 win over Rochdale.

Coach Mark Dunning said: “It’s great to welcome Brad back. We have stayed in touch while he has been recovering and rehabbing his injury.

“His return comes at a crucial time as it gives us a boost in a position that we have been hampered in through injury throughout the season.

“Brad is an intelligent player with good organisational skills and a kicking game to match. He knows our systems and structures so it’s great to have had him back with us and ready to play again.”

The Canes have also continued their building for next season by handing a two-year contract extension to prop Elliot Morris.

The 29-year-old played for Halifax and Dewsbury before joining Midlands ahead of this season.

He said: “It was an easy decision for me. I am loving my time at the Canes and am really excited to be here for another two years.”

The club have already handed extensions until 2027 to halfback Sully Medforth and secondrow Tom Wilkinson, with more in the pipeline.