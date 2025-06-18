Midlands Hurricanes retain standout young forward

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have agreed a new contract with young back-rower Tom Wilkinson to remain at the club until the end of 2027.

Wilkinson has been with Midlands since 2023, after first featuring for the side on dual-registration from Hull KR the previous year.

The 22-year-old was voted as player of the year by Hurricanes supporters last season.

Midlands coach Mark Dunning said: “We’re delighted that Tom has agreed to extend his contract and continue his development with us here at the Canes.

“Tom’s progress over the last 18 months has earned him this extension and we look forward to working with him to achieve his potential and add further value to the team.”

Wilkinson said: “The club is improving on and off the pitch and to be a part of this journey means a lot to me.”