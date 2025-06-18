Krisnan Inu on controversial Sam Stone exit, new Salford Red Devils signings and injury situation

KRISNAN INU has backed head coach Paul Rowley’s comments in the wake of Sam Stone’s controversial exit to Warrington Wolves.

The move was completed on Tuesday, with Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead coming the other way.

Rowley said Stone had “downed tools” and refused to play against St Helens last weekend.

Assistant coach Inu has now also given his verdict on the continued exits of Salford stars.

“I think I’m in the same boat as Rowls (Paul Rowley). Just how it happened was a tough one to swallow,” Inu said.

“We understand the situation everyone has been in but I think Rowls answered it best for us.

“It hurts but we are not the ones to sulk and cry. We’ve got a job to do. It is a distraction but we are good to get over those things quick.

“The two new boys (Russell and Whitehead) have settled in well, they are good able bodies.”

Ahead of Salford’s clash against Hull FC on Sunday, Inu also gave the prognosis on Joe Mellor and Kai Morgan, with the latter leaving the field against Saints last weekend.

“Joe Mellor is looking alright, we will see how he goes and if he is ready,” said Inu.

“Kai is okay, he just wanted a breather by the looks of it!”