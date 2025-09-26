Wheels of Steel shortlist revealed and Dream Team named

HALIFAX PANTHERS duo Jack Brown and Rob Hawkins are in contention to win this year’s Wheels of Steel award.

The two England stars have enjoyed stellar campaigns for Halifax, who topped the Wheelchair Super League table, lifted the Challenge Cup title and could claim the treble with victory in Sunday’s Grand Final against London Roosters.

London possess the third and final nominee for the prize in Joe Coyd, another England international.

The trio are in the Wheelchair Super League Dream Team alongside Coyd’s Roosters team-mate Lewis King – the inaugural Wheels of Steel winner in 2023 – and Nathan Collins of Leeds Rhinos.

The winner will be revealed at the Rugby League Awards in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7.

Joe’s older brother, the London and England coach Tom Coyd, has already been confirmed as Coach of the Year, following the team’s first Grand Final appearance.

Halifax’s Finlay O’Neill, 20, has won the division’s Young Player of the Year award.