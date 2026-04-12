Salford earn superb last-gasp win over Batley Bulldogs

SALFORD 29 BATLEY BULLDOGS 28

ANDY WILSON, CorpAcq Stadium, Sunday

WHAT A SCRIPT this was!

Leon Hayes, who has suffered so many injury blows since making such an impact with Warrington in 2024, marked his Salford debut after a loan move last week by striking a 40-yard field-goal with 90 seconds remaining to secure a second consecutive victory in the 2026 Salford rebuild.

Hayes was one of five new loanees who boosted Salford’s team, three of them from Warrington. All five made a positive impact in a match of ten tries and seven changes of lead, with Tom McKinney surging over for their third try, Zack Gardiner excellent at left centre, Kieran Dixon good value as ever at fullback and his Oldham club-mate Ewan Moore threatening from the backrow.

The much more settled Batley team had their chance to secure the points two minutes before Hayes’s clincher, after Jack Hudson scored in the right corner to bring the scores level at 28-all.

Ben Reynolds, who had landed conversions to their previous four tries and enjoyed renewing acquaintances with the Salford supporters behind the posts, seemed a decent bet to curl over a cruel killer blow.

But the veteran was just off target, allowing Hayes to grab the glory – and lift Salford towards a mid-table position that must have seemed a pipedream when they threw a squad together just in time to kick off in January.

Salford made a dream start courtesy of their captain Brad Dwyer, who charged down Reynolds’ clearing kick, toed the ball ahead and was awarded a penalty try by referee Aaryn Belafonte as he was prevented from touching down. Dixon’s first touch as a Salford player was the simplest of conversions.

The Bulldogs responded strongly and appeared set to take control with two tries inside four minutes establishing a 12-6 lead.

First Ronan Dixon crashed over, then the impressive fullback Robbie Butterworth caught Salford’s inside defence napping with a series of left-foot steps.

But Salford showed the character that has been a constant of their season to have much the better of the remainder of the first half, scoring two more tries of their own to lead 16-12 – and fluffing a couple of other chances.

Keane Gilford finished brilliantly in the left corner for the first and although Dixon was unable to add an equalising conversion, it wasn’t long before the rangy McKinney was stretching over from Dwyer’s short pass.

Nyle Flynn surged over for the first try of the second half with Reynolds’ conversion nudging the Bulldogs back in front, but on 57 minutes a superb Dixon kick-return set up the position for Dwyer to punish sloppy Batley defence from acting-half and Salford led again.

The nip and tuck continued as Batley’s captain Alistair Leak earned a penalty and the position for Ben White to step through some tired attempted tackles, with Reynolds goaling again for a 24-22 lead.

But before long Salford were pressing again and Dwyer ignored numbers on the left to send Jack Bibby plunging between the posts.

They couldn’t hold on to that lead, as good work from Reynolds and Flynn sent Hudson over for his equaliser. But Reynolds missed his kick, Hayes landed his, and Salford celebrated with vigour – understandably, after all the club endured last year.

GAMESTAR: Brad Dwyer scored two of Salford’s tries and provided the final pass for two more.

GAMEBREAKER: Leon Hayes’ 79th-minute field-goal.

MATCHFACTS

SALFORD

39 Kieran Dixon

5 Jack Holmes

12 Ollie Garmston

31 Zack Gardner

38 Keane Gilford

7 Toby Hughes

6 Leon Hayes

37 Jack Bibby

9 Brad Dwyer

8 Sam Bowring

33 Ewan Moore

26 Reece Stanton

10 Owen Haldenby

Subs (all used)

14 Fin Yates

36 Danny Lynch

42 Shaun Costello

43 Tom McKinney

Tries: Dwyer (2 pen, 57), Gilford (23), McKinney (27), Bibby (70)

Goals: Dixon 4/5

Field-goals: Hayes (79)

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

20 Jack Hudson

23 Felix Ellis

25 Derrell Olpherts

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Josh Woods

17 Liam Kirk

9 Alistair Leak

27 Ronan Dixon

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

18 Evan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

13 Robson Stevens

14 Ben White

24 Akim Matvejev

– Cain Robb

Tries: Dixon (9), Butterworth (12), Flynn (48), White (62), Hudson (76)

Goals: Reynolds 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-12, 10-12, 16-12; 16-18, 22-18, 22-24, 28-24, 28-28, 29-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Salford: Brad Dwyer; Bulldogs: Nyle Flynn

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 16-12

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 1,873