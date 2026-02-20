Midlands Hurricanes v Batley Bulldogs Match Preview & 21-man squads

MIDLANDS HURRICANES and Batley Bulldogs will make a small piece of history on Sunday when they face each other for the first time in the history of the two clubs at Avery Fields in a game that kicks off at 2.30pm.

Of course Batley are a long established club, having won the inaugural Challenge Cup in 1897, while the Hurricanes are the new kids on the block, having started their professional life at Coventry Bears in 2015.

The Hurricanes have won two out of their three opening fixtures and earned a good 28-14 away victory at Goole Vikings last Saturday.

They make one change from the squad that faced the Vikings, with Elliot Morris dropping out and Ethan Newboult returning to the squad.

The Bulldogs have played two games, winning one of them, but going down last Sunday 12-16 in a tightly contested home game against Doncaster.

The Bulldogs also make one change to their 21-man squad, with centre Wesley Bruines returning to replace Jack Hudson.

SQUADS

Hurricanes: 1 Todd Horner, 2 Matty Chrimes, 3 Ryan Johnson, 5 Luis Roberts, 7 Lewis Else, 8 Jon Luke Kirby, 9 Aiden Roden, 10 Tyler Dickinson, 11 Tom Wilkinson, 12 Oliver Roberts, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Brandon Moore, 16 Zeus Silk, 17 Kieran Moran, 18 Owen Restall, 19 Sully Medforth, 20 Toby Warren, 21 Zach Jebson, 26 Ethan Newboult, 27 Louis Beattie, 28 Isaac Shaw

Outs: 15 Elliot Morris

Ins: 26 Ethan Newboult

Bulldogs: 1 Robbie Butterworth, 2 Joe Burton, 3 Ollie Greensmith, 4 Wesley Bruines, 6 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Woods, 9 Alistair Leak, 10 Luke Cooper, 11 Dane Manning, 12 Lucas Walshaw, 13 Robson Stevens, 14 Ben White, 15 Nyle Flynn, 16 Michael Ward, 17 Liam Kirk, 18 Evan Hodgson, 19 Jonah Parsons, 21 Luca Atkinson, 25 Akim Metvejev, 26 Derrell Olpherts, 33 Will Oakes

Outs: 20 Jack Hudson

Ins: 4 Wesley Bruines

Referee: Adam Williams

STATS

No previous meetings

DANE MANNING needs one appearance to reach 400 for his career.

​- 246 for Batley Bulldogs (2011, 2017-2026)

​ – 129 for Halifax (2012-2016)

​ – 23 for Featherstone Rovers (2010)

​ – 1 for Leeds Rhinos (2009)