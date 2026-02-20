Huddersfield Giants sight transfer targets after further injury blows

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are targeting St Helens’ former England star Mark Percival and France international Tanguy Zenon, a free agent following the liquidation of Halifax Panthers, as coach Luke Robinson seeks additional backline options.

Hamstring issues mean winger Adam Swift and versatile Liam Sutcliffe have joined halfback and captain Adam Clune and fullback Niall Evalds (both calf) in the treatment room.

Like Clune and Evalds, former Leeds and Hull FC man Sutcliffe, 31, was hampered by injuries last season and managed only five appearances.

He didn’t feature in either of the Giants’ first two games, the 52-6 Challenge Cup third-round win at Hunslet (when Swift scored a try before being hurt) and the 26-10 defeat in the opening Super League game against Catalans in Perpignan.

Former St Helens and Hull FC player Swift, 33, notched ten tries in 17 matches last season after scoring 17 in 13 in 2024.

Robinson had to deal with a succession of injuries in 2025, his first full season in charge, when Huddersfield finished tenth.

“We’re looking at six weeks out for Swift and possibly twelve for Sutcliffe, and that’s obviously disappointing,” he said. “One again, the rugby gods aren’t being kind to us.”

Percival, 31, is unsettled at St Helens – apart from an early loan appearance for Rochdale, the only club he has played for during his career to date – after a contract dispute.

He has been made available for transfer, and Robinson said: “He’s a really good player who knows how to win. He scores tried and he kicks goals.

“When good players becomes available, I’d hope we’d be in for them. It doesn’t mean we’ll get Mark, because other clubs are sure to be interested too, but we’re in the hat.”

Zenon joined Halifax from Catalans over the close-season and featured in all four matches before the club folded, two at centre and two at fullback, scoring two tries.

The 23-year-old made five appearances for Catalans and three for Hull KR in a loan spell in 2023 and has played twice for France.

“We’re exploring options because we’re a bit light in the outside backs,” said Robinson. “Having a bit of strength in depth would be good.”