‘I let the whole club down’: Mikey Lewis’ confession before leading Hull KR to world glory

MIKEY LEWIS went from zero to hero by helping Hull KR to World Club Challenge glory one week on from costing his side in their Super League opener.

Lewis has played a key role in helping the Robins attain all four available trophies over the past year.

But his participation in the World Club Challenge altogether was in doubt when he was sinbinned in Hull KR’s 19-18 loss to York Knights.

Rovers were in control when Lewis inexplicably tripped York halfback Liam Harris after the hour.

He was subsequently charged with a Grade C trip by the Match Review Panel last Monday but avoided a ban, and the England international was keen to put things right against Brisbane Broncos.

And he did just that, kicking a 40/20 and having a hand in everything Rovers did well in a 30-24 victory.

Following that triumph, Lewis spoke to Sky Sports about what had gone on in the aftermath of that York loss.

“It was a stupid thing that last week. I let my team-mates down and we’ve had honest conversations and that’s the type of relationship we’ve got,” Lewis admitted.

“I’ve paid my price, a big fine and I wanted to show the boys I could build that trust back. I let the whole club down and I needed to get it out of my game pretty fast.

“There’s no better way to answer that (than the win against Brisbane).”

Lewis also spoke about the journey the club has gone since 2020, when he first made a run of appearances for a team which finished bottom of Super League.

“From where we were five years ago, being on this journey from the beginning, look at us now, thriving.” he said.

“What everyone has given us off the field, Paul (Lakin, CEO) and Neil (Hudgell, owner) built the board and enabled us to succeed.”