Toulouse Olympique hope to have found recipe for away success

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE believe they’ve found the recipe to enjoy some away success in Super League.

Travel has notoriously posed a challenge to French competitors in Super League, with Catalans Dragons struggling for many years to match their home record when playing away.

And it was particularly difficult for Toulouse in their first top-flight campaign of 2022, when they won four of 13 games at Stade Ernest Wallon but lost every single away fixture.

They did win once in England that season, beating Wakefield Trinity 38-26 at Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

But their victorious return to Super League, also against Wakefield and resulting in an 18-16 triumph at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, marked their first official away win in Super League.

Head coach Sylvain Houles hopes more can follow as he prepares to take his side back to West Yorkshire to face another promoted side, Bradford Bulls, at Bartercard Odsal on Sunday.

“We showed (we can win away) in the Championship,” said Houles, whose side enjoyed ten victories from 13 last year including their Grand Final triumph at York Knights.

“The first few seasons in the Championship we struggled a little bit to travel, but now we have found our way and we have found our routine.

“It’s not easy to travel but we make no excuses.

“It’s very good for us, going to England to play away from home in our first game back in Super League and to start with that will give us a lot of confidence.”

Toulouse made it two from two on their top-flight return with a 24-12 home success against Castleford Tigers.