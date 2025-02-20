Mikey Lewis injured after scoring crucial try as Hull KR hold on to beat Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 12 HULL KR 14

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Thursday

MIKEY LEWIS scored the crucial try and later came off injured as Hull KR held on for a second narrow victory to start the season.

Wakefield put up a stern challenge and were level at 8-8 approaching the hour, when a direct Lewis try proved to be the difference.

But the Man of Steel needed treatment on his ankle after the score and was withdrawn with eleven minutes remaining as they clung on to victory

Oliver Pratt’s late try went unconverted by Max Jowitt as Trinity proved unable to back up an opening win at Leeds in front of a sold-out Belle Vue crowd.

Hull KR looked off the pace for much of their golden-point win over Castleford in round one, and were significantly improved in the opening stages of this game.

Tom Davies put them ahead after seven minutes, benefiting from good fortune to score his 100th career try after a Lewis kick rebounded off the crossbar as Rhyse Martin converted.

With the Robins’ defensive pressure keeping play at the Wakefield end, they could have gone further ahead when a Niall Evalds cut-out ball set Joe Burgess away, but Jowitt covered well to close down the winger.

As the half developed, the Hull KR line speed began to slow and Wakefield found space to play some expansive rugby with centres Pratt and Corey Hall making inroads.

But in the absence of Jake Trueman through illness, they were let down by some poor last plays, one of which almost resulted in a breakaway try for Lewis but Lachlan Walmsley, on his Super League debut, made a vital intervention.

Only after the half-time hooter did Trinity get on the board, with Jowitt kicking a penalty after a Jack Broadbent ball steal.

Those two points were cancelled out ten minutes into the second half, when Martin kicked a penalty of his own after Mike McMeeken was offside in front of the goal-line.

However, the restored six-point cushion was soon evaporated as Tom Johnstone scored the first Super League try of his Wakefield return, racing in after Jowitt smartly tipped a pass on.

Jowitt’s touchline conversion brought the scores level and the home supporters to their feet, but the joy proved short-lived as Lewis responded five minutes later for Hull KR with a direct run – making the most of a gap created by Sauaso Sue on the previous play – to open his league account for the campaign, goaled by Martin.

Lewis’ withdrawal in the closing stages left Hull KR – already missing injured Tyrone May – with Peta Hiku and Jez Litten in the halves.

They also had to see out the match without Michael McIlorum, who received a yellow card with four minutes left for a high shot on Lino.

That looked like being hugely significant when Wakefield marched forward and Pratt scored a brilliant try in the corner, stepping inside Joe Burgess and holding off Niall Evalds.

But Jowitt couldn’t add the all-important kick from the touchline which would have levelled.

GAMESTAR: Oliver Pratt was an exceptional running threat at centre in only his third Super League game.

GAMEBREAKER: Max Jowitt pulled his conversion of Pratt’s try wide of the near post from the touchline to leave Wakefield short.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Oliver Pratt’s late finish, on the end of a slick Wakefield play, was high-quality.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Oliver Pratt (Wakefield)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt Max Jowitt (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

19 Oliver Pratt

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

7 Oliver Russell

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

14 Thomas Doyle

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

25 Jack Croft

17 Matty Storton

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

18 Isaiah Vagana

23 Josh Rourke (D)

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

27 Isaac Shaw

Also in 21-man squad

6 Jake Trueman

30 Jayden Myers

34 Cain Staveley-Carr

Tries: Johnstone (53), Pratt (77)

Goals: Jowitt 2/3

HULL KR

1 Niall Evalds

2 Tom Davies

18 Jack Broadbent

4 Oliver Gildart

5 Joe Burgess

3 Peta Hiku

6 Mikey Lewis

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Michael McIlorum

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11 Rhyse Martin

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

9 Jez Litten

11 Dean Hadley

16 Jai Whitbread

20 Kelepi Tanginoa

18th man (not used)

21 Jack Brown

Also in 21-man squad

7 Tyrone May

15 Sam Luckley

25 Bill Leyland

Tries: Davies (7), Lewis (58)

Goals: Martin 3/3

Sin bin: McIlorum (76) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 2-6; 2-8, 8-8, 8-14, 12-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Oliver Pratt; Hull KR: Mikey Lewis

Penalty count: 6-2

Half-time: 2-6

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 8,065