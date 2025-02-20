Player ratings as Hull KR survive Mikey Lewis injury blow in close win over Wakefield Trinity

HULL KR survived another mighty scare with a 14-12 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Hull KR led 6-2 at the break courtesy of a Tom Davies effort and Rhyse Martin conversion, but Max Jowitt slotted over a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Martin added a penalty before Tom Johnstone and Max Jowitt levelled it at 8-8 for Trinity, but a Mikey Lewis effort restored KR’s six-point lead at 14-8.

Lewis, however, took a big hit from that try and limped for the remainder of the game as Michael McIlorum was sinbinned with five minutes to go.

Oliver Pratt added a four-pointer towards the end, but Jowitt’s missed conversion handed KR a 14-12 win.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt – 9 – Was superb throughout in defence and attack.

2 Lachlan Walmsley – 6 – Looked lightweight but still got through some work.

19 Oliver Pratt – 9 – Definitely one for the future.

4 Corey Hall – 5 – Withdrawn at half-time through illness.

5 Tom Johnstone – 7 – Got through a mountain of work coming out of defence and scored a well-taken try.

7 Oliver Russell – 6 – Never seemed to get going.

20 Mason Lino – 7 – Showed some nice touches as well as throwing out some erratic passes.

8 Mike McMeeken – 7 – Strong in the middle.

14 Thomas Doyle – 5 – Was ineffective during his first-half spell.

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 5 – Failed to make an impression on the KR pack.

25 Jack Croft – 6 – Made a few errors

17 Matty Storton – 6 – Made some big runs.

13 Jay Pitts – 7 – A good effort as per usual.

Substitutes



18 Isaiah Vagana – 7 – Added punch off the bench.

23 Josh Rourke – 5 – Did little in Corey Hall’s spot.

28 Harvey Smith – 7 – Looked very quick around the ruck and sped Wakefield up.

31 Caius Faatili – 7 – A real handful.

Hull KR

1 Niall Evalds – 7 – Solid apart from an error off a high kick.

2 Tom Davies – 7 – Superb coming out of defence but had no real chances.

18 Jack Broadbent – 7 – Busy night.

4 Oliver Gildart – 5 – Failed to make inroads against Oliver Pratt.

5 Joe Burgess – 5 – Was given little chance out wide.

6 Mikey Lewis – 7 – A brilliant kick for KR’s try and a great finish but had some disappointing moments.

3 Peta Hiku – 7 – Did well as a makeshift halfback.

8 Sauaso Sue – 7 – Some big runs from him.

14 Michael McIlorum – 3 – Didn’t offer too much and was sinbinned towards the end.

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 6 – A few big runs but largely quiet.

17 Rhyse Martin – 6 – Took some big shots.

12 James Batchelor – 7 – Good angled running.

13 Elliot Minchella – 8 – Another great knock by the captain.

Substitutes



9 Jez Litten – 9 – Sped things up considerably for KR off the bench.

11 Dean Hadley – 8 – A great performance.

16 Jai Whitbread – 6 – Delivered some big hits in defence.

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 6 – Had little time off the bench.