Player ratings as Hull KR survive Mikey Lewis injury blow in close win over Wakefield Trinity

HULL KR survived another mighty scare with a 14-12 win over Wakefield Trinity.
Hull KR led 6-2 at the break courtesy of a Tom Davies effort and Rhyse Martin conversion, but Max Jowitt slotted over a penalty on the stroke of half-time.
Martin added a penalty before Tom Johnstone and Max Jowitt levelled it at 8-8 for Trinity, but a Mikey Lewis effort restored KR’s six-point lead at 14-8.
Lewis, however, took a big hit from that try and limped for the remainder of the game as Michael McIlorum was sinbinned with five minutes to go.
Oliver Pratt added a four-pointer towards the end, but Jowitt’s missed conversion handed KR a 14-12 win.
Wakefield Trinity
1 Max Jowitt – 9 – Was superb throughout in defence and attack.
2 Lachlan Walmsley – 6 – Looked lightweight but still got through some work.
19 Oliver Pratt – 9 – Definitely one for the future.
4 Corey Hall – 5 – Withdrawn at half-time through illness.
5 Tom Johnstone – 7 – Got through a mountain of work coming out of defence and scored a well-taken try.
7 Oliver Russell – 6 – Never seemed to get going.
20 Mason Lino – 7 – Showed some nice touches as well as throwing out some erratic passes.
8 Mike McMeeken – 7 – Strong in the middle.
14 Thomas Doyle – 5 – Was ineffective during his first-half spell.
15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 5 – Failed to make an impression on the KR pack.
25 Jack Croft – 6 – Made a few errors
17 Matty Storton – 6 – Made some big runs.
13 Jay Pitts – 7 – A good effort as per usual.
Substitutes
18 Isaiah Vagana – 7 – Added punch off the bench.
23 Josh Rourke – 5 – Did little in Corey Hall’s spot.
28 Harvey Smith – 7 – Looked very quick around the ruck and sped Wakefield up.
31 Caius Faatili – 7 – A real handful.
Hull KR
1 Niall Evalds – 7 – Solid apart from an error off a high kick.
2 Tom Davies – 7 – Superb coming out of defence but had no real chances.
18 Jack Broadbent – 7 – Busy night.
4 Oliver Gildart – 5 – Failed to make inroads against Oliver Pratt.
5 Joe Burgess – 5 – Was given little chance out wide.
6 Mikey Lewis – 7 – A brilliant kick for KR’s try and a great finish but had some disappointing moments.
3 Peta Hiku – 7 – Did well as a makeshift halfback.
8 Sauaso Sue – 7 – Some big runs from him.
14 Michael McIlorum – 3 – Didn’t offer too much and was sinbinned towards the end.
10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – 6 – A few big runs but largely quiet.
17 Rhyse Martin – 6 – Took some big shots.
12 James Batchelor – 7 – Good angled running.
13 Elliot Minchella – 8 – Another great knock by the captain.
Substitutes
9 Jez Litten – 9 – Sped things up considerably for KR off the bench.
11 Dean Hadley – 8 – A great performance.
16 Jai Whitbread – 6 – Delivered some big hits in defence.
20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 6 – Had little time off the bench.