Willie Peters’ emphatic response to claim that he will be chased by top NRL and Super League clubs following Hull KR success

WILLIE PETERS has emphatically shut down claims that he will now be chased by top NRL and Super League clubs following his success with Hull KR.

Peters has become one of the hottest coaching prospects in recent years following Rovers’ meteoric rise to be one of the elite clubs in the northern hemisphere.

The former Newcastle Knights assistant took over the reins at Craven Park ahead of the 2023 Super League season and went on to make the Challenge Cup Final that year and then the Grand Final in 2024.

Whilst a trophy so far has eluded Peters and Rovers under his tenure, the 45-year-old has been hitting the limelight following the East Yorkshire club’s development.

That being said, Peters is not looking beyond his current contract with the Robins – a long-term deal he signed until the end of the 2028 Super League season.

“You don’t get too far ahead in this game, if you start thinking about things down the track – and I learnt this at an early age – it can chew you up pretty quickly,” Peters told BBC Radio Humberside.

“I’ve just signed with the club until 2028 so my focus is on what I’m doing here.

“I know rugby league, I’m not naive to know in this game that you could start losing games and you suddenly become a bad coach overnight.

“A lot of good coaches lose games and they lose games for a reason. For me, the players are my number one focus.

“We’ve got a great group of staff who work extremely hard and are all pushing in the same direction.”

Can Peters and Rovers end their trophy drought in 2025? Only time will tell.