Paul Wellens on potential new St Helens signings and potential Las Vegas trip

ST HELENS have made just three new signings for the 2025 Super League season, but head coach Paul Wellens insists that all three will help the team ‘move forward’ from a disappointing 2024 campaign.

The Merseyside club ended 2024 in sixth position – their lowest-ever finish in the summer era – and lost a number of high-profile players including Sione Mata’utia, Tommy Makinson and Lewis Dodd.

Kyle Feldt, Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy have all made the move to the Totally Wicked Stadium for 2025 – and Wellens cannot wait to see the trio in the flesh.

“They have fitted in really well first and foremost because they are really good people,” Wellens told League Express.

“They are easy to get along with and enthusiastic about having a new chance in their careers.

“They all will, I feel, add a lot to us as a team moving forward.”

Can Wellens see any more potential recruits through the doors?

“Not at this stage,” the Saints boss confessed.”

Whilst Saints will travel to Wakefield Trinity for Round Three of Super League, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors will head to Las Vegas to take part in a historic quadruple-header at the Allegiant Stadium.

Would Wellens be interested in taking Saints to such a tie?

“Potentially in the future. One thing rugby league gives you, having been in it a long time, it gives you life experiences that certainly people who go to Las Vegas will get.

“I would never rule it (going to Vegas) out, but that’s not our concern in the here and now.”