Mitchell Moses wins Parramatta Eels a thriller with North Queensland Cowboys

PARRAMATTA EELS 19 NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 18

STEPHEN IBBETSON, CommBank Stadium, Sunday

MITCHELL MOSES scored the winning field-goal as Parramatta withstood a North Queensland fightback and then a late scare to win an entertaining clash.

Zac Lomax kicked the first points with a penalty but his inability to reach a Jake Clifford grubber allowed Jaxon Purdue to score the opening try for the Cowboys.

Zac Laybutt converted and added a penalty before the Eels kicked into gear with a Josh Addo-Carr double – the first from Jack Williams and Dean Hawkins offloads, the second chasing inside to collect a cute Moses kick.

Lomax improved the latter for a 12-8 half-time lead and Parramatta were ten points in front when Will Penisini charged over four minutes into the second half.

But a Cowboys fightback began when Sami Valemei intercepted a Joash Papalii pass, as Braidon Burns was put in on the following play.

And Jeremiah Nanai won a battle in the air to provide Purdue with his second, converted by Laybutt to level the scores.

Moses casually struck a 35-metre field-goal five minutes from time, only for Clifford to slice through a gap with 25 seconds remaining.

But Moses was clearly taken out in the defensive line by Nanai and the Bunker confirmed a win which takes Parramatta above their opponents in the battle for minor placings.

EELS: 1 Joash Papalii, 2 Zac Lomax, 3 Will Penisini, 22 Dylan Brown, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dean Hawkins, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Charlie Guymer, 12 Jack Williams, 15 Luca Moretti. Subs (all used): 13 Dylan Walker, 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 16 Matt Doorey, 17 Kelma Tuilagi

Tries: Addo-Carr (28, 33), Penisini (44); Goals: Lomax 3/4; Field-goals: Moses (75)

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 5 Braidon Burns, 2 Zac Laybutt, 3 Jaxon Purdue, 19 Semi Valemei, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Tom Dearden, 10 Jason Taumalolo, 9 Reece Robson, 17 Coen Hess, 11 John Bateman, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Reuben Cotter. Subs (all used): 14 Marly Bitungane, 16 Kai O’Donnell, 20 Nicholas Lenaz, 22 Kaiden Lahrs

Tries: Purdue (14, 54), Burns (52); Goals: Laybutt 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-6, 2-8, 6-8, 12-8; 18-8, 18-12, 18-18, 19-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: J’maine Hopgood; Cowboys: Reuben Cotter

Penalty count: 9-7; Half-time: 12-8; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 11,562