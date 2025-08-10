Tom Brindle takes the positives from battling Wales effort

WALES head coach Tom Brindle wants to keep playing England despite falling to a 0-62 defeat in Neath.

“I was really proud of our girls’ effort in the first half,” said Brindle.

“The things that we worked on, we put into practice and when things went wrong on the pitch, we adjusted quickly to fix it.

“In the second half, our fitness got away from us a little bit. We’re still trying to fight against the resources we have to try and get them fitter and we know that challenge.

“And look, we had about three or four opportunities to score and that’s positive.

“We needed to be able to stay in the fight for longer to be able to get to the points to have those opportunities.

“When we did, we didn’t probably quite execute or didn’t quite make the right decision, but that’s difficult against a really well-drilled and developed team.

“But we competed and we looked and we felt like a smart rugby league team and that’s the most important thing for me.

“I’m a massive believer in international rugby league and I’m a champion for us to play as many games, as much as possible, create competitions, even if it does mean that an England team is quite dominant across the northern hemisphere.

“I think it’s just really important for it allows us to develop, allows us to get S4C (the Welsh broadcaster who streamed the match) involved, it inspires the next generation of growth, both in Wales and across the other nations as well, but for England it’s really important.”