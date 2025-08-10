‘Monkey off our back’ says delighted Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has targeted more home wins after finally claiming a first of the season against Catalans Dragons.

“I must be the only coach that didn’t really want to play at home, with the form we’ve had over the last couple of years,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s the monkey off our back. We have some remaining games at home so we’d like to finish with a bit of a flourish.

“It’s great to win at home and give the loyal fans something to sing about.

“When you play at home, it should be a fortress. It should be a place teams don’t want to come, and that’s not been the case.

“What I was proud of most was the first 15 minutes because they (Catalans) had the majority of the ball and it would have been easy for us to fold but we stuck at it.

“We played tough rugby – continually showing up for each other, getting on the front foot, kicking the ball in the pocket and defending like mad. We stuck at it and after that I thought we had full control of the game.

“There have been a lot of games this season where we’ve led at half-time and in the second half they come back and score and I’ve been extremely nervous. Today not one part of me was nervous.

“George (Flanagan) is a fabulous young player and he’s getting better and better each week, and the forwards were really good today.

“We lost two of our most experienced players at Hull in Swifty (Adam Swift) and Tui (Lolohea) – to anybody else it would be a big deal but to us it just feels like water off a duck’s back, because we’re so used to it this year.

“We had another halfback partnership in Frawls (Matt Frawley) and Rushy (Kieran Rush) who I thought controlled the game extremely well.”

Huddersfield are now level on points with tenth-placed Castleford Tigers and only two behind Catalans in ninth.

“I think we’ve been building,” added Robinson.

“We won at Hull, we had a blip against Wakefield but before that we won two from four. Our form over the last six games, we’ve started to build some momentum.

“It helps when you’re playing a similar team each week to build a bit of consistency.

“We want to finish as high up the league table as possible. It’s very easy to just throw the towel in and say the season is over, but it’s never over.

“We want to build some momentum going into next year.”