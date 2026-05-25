Moore brothers in the middle again for Challenge Cup Finals

BROTHERS Liam and Aaron Moore will take charge of the two Challenge Cup Finals at Wembley for a second season running.
The pair made history last year when Aaron took charge of the women’s match and Liam the men’s, the first siblings given the dual responsibility.
And the Rugby Football League have appointed both again, meaning Aaron will oversee his third consecutive women’s final and Liam will take charge of his fourth men’s final (he was also in the middle in 2020 and 2021).
Wigan Warriors face St Helens in a repeat of last year’s Women’s Challenge Cup Final before Wigan’s men play Hull KR.
Liam Rush will be video referee for the first game, and Chris Kendall for the second.
Women’s Challenge Cup Final – Wigan Warriors v St Helens
Referee: Aaron Moore
Video Referee: Liam Rush
Touch Judge: Ryan Cox
Touch Judge: Gareth Jones
Reserve Referee: Tara Jones
Reserve Touch Judge: Liam Breheny
Timekeeper Mark Hebblethwaite
Match Commissioner: Peter Taberner
Men’s Challenge Cup Final – Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
Referee: Liam Moore
Video Referee: Chris Kendall
Touch Judge: Marcus Griffiths
Touch Judge: Mark Craven
Reserve Referee: Jack Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: Matty Lynn
Timekeeper: Martin Hawkes
Match Commissioner: Keith Leyland