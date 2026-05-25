Moore brothers in the middle again for Challenge Cup Finals

BROTHERS Liam and Aaron Moore will take charge of the two Challenge Cup Finals at Wembley for a second season running.

The pair made history last year when Aaron took charge of the women’s match and Liam the men’s, the first siblings given the dual responsibility.

And the Rugby Football League have appointed both again, meaning Aaron will oversee his third consecutive women’s final and Liam will take charge of his fourth men’s final (he was also in the middle in 2020 and 2021).

Wigan Warriors face St Helens in a repeat of last year’s Women’s Challenge Cup Final before Wigan’s men play Hull KR.

Liam Rush will be video referee for the first game, and Chris Kendall for the second.

Women’s Challenge Cup Final – Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Referee: Aaron Moore

Video Referee: Liam Rush

Touch Judge: Ryan Cox

Touch Judge: Gareth Jones

Reserve Referee: Tara Jones

Reserve Touch Judge: Liam Breheny

Timekeeper Mark Hebblethwaite

Match Commissioner: Peter Taberner

Men’s Challenge Cup Final – Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Referee: Liam Moore

Video Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch Judge: Marcus Griffiths

Touch Judge: Mark Craven

Reserve Referee: Jack Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: Matty Lynn

Timekeeper: Martin Hawkes

Match Commissioner: Keith Leyland