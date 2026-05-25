Wakefield Trinity face nervous wait on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck suspected ACL rupture

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are awaiting news on the knee injury suffered by star signing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The New Zealand Warriors livewire suffered a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his side’s win over St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s statement signing was announced in March, penning a two-year deal from 2027.

During his NRL career so far, the New Zealand international has played 242 games – 84 for the Roosters and 158 for the Warriors – scoring 77 tries.

The 32-year-old is a former Dally M Medal and International Golden Boot winner, and has represented the All Blacks in rugby union.

Tuivasa-Sheck has suffered an ACL injury in the past, needing a reconstruction ten years ago on the same knee he has damaged again.

A full rupture generally comes with a nine-month rehabilitation period, which would leave him likely to miss the start of the next Super League season.