Batley Bulldogs look to music and boxing for extra income

BATLEY BULLDOGS chairman Kevin Nicholas says June will be a key month as the club prepare to host music and professional boxing as well as Rugby League.

James Ford’s side have a trip to Goole on Saturday week, June 6, followed by Sunday showdowns with Halifax (home on 14), Oldham (away on 21) and London Broncos (home on 28).

Meanwhile the Bulldogs are gearing up for their Batley Bash music festival on Saturday 6 and Stadium Showdown boxing promotion on Saturday 20 – both at their ground and both firsts for the club as they look to increase the use of their historic home, engage the community and generate extra income.

The Batley Bash, from noon onwards, involves five acts and a DJ, while for the Stadium Showdown, doors open at 2pm with the first bout at 5pm.

The bill is set to include Jack Bateson, the Leeds featherweight who draws keen support from his home city.

The show is being organised by Bateson Promotions, led by Jack’s father Mark, and Henry Wharton, the former world super-middleweight title challenger from York.

And Nicholas said: “They’ve been in boxing a long time, they’re really enthusiastic about this project, and we’ve been working closely with them to see how we can provide logistical support.

“Both the boxing and the music festival are new for us, but with the economic climate in general and the financial situation the game is in, we have to look at ways of bringing in money.

“We’ve had only one home match this month which we’ve had to factor into our financial thinking. Hopefully both events will be a success.”