More details about new rugby league video game as leagues and commentator confirmed

MORE details have emerged about the next rugby league video game, with a number of leagues and the voiceover now being confirmed.

The founder and CEO of developer Big Ant Studios, Ross Symons, revealed that a new game is “not far away” with fans eagerly anticipating the first since Rugby League Live 4 in 2017.

It will be called Rugby League 26 and the voiceover will be provided by legendary Australian commentator Andrew Voss, The Daily Telegraph has revealed.

In doing so, Voss has recorded the names of over 2,100 players spread over the NRL, NSW Cup, Queensland Cup, NRLW, Super League and others in lower divisions.

He has been working in a studio for six hours each day on commentary lines for players, venues, attacking plays, tackles and goal kicks.

NRL chief executive, Andrew Abdo, had previously explained that a new game would come out later in 2025.

“I’ve got good news, there’s a new game in the works,” Abdo said on the Hello Sports podcast.

“It’ll be multi-platform, it’ll be much more online and much more contemporary.

“It will be released this year.

“I love games and I’m a big believer (that) gamification is also a way of connecting with new fans. But also great for existing fans.

“It’s exciting for us because it’s another way for us to connect with fans out of the season (and) in between games. Just like fantasy football, just like tipping.”