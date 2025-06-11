Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on playing Super League fixture at Dewsbury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS and Wigan Warriors will be playing at the home of Dewsbury Rams on Saturday, with the John Smith’s Stadium hosting a live Stereophonics concert on the same day.

But Wigan head coach Matt Peet says he has no qualms about making the trip to the FLAIR Stadium.

“It’s quite similar to our training field. Some weeks we do go on the field at our stadium but that isn’t an option this week anyway,” Peet said.

“The Dewsbury pitch is comparable to our training field and it’s comparable to the game we played over in Las Vegas.

“It’s different but it’s not brand new for us.

“I think we knew about this at the start of the season and we are all for it.

“We like the thought of playing somewhere different and you have to embrace these opportunities.”

Peet almost has a full squad to choose from, but that will not include forward Luke Thompson who is still suffering with rib issues.

“Luke is still in a little bit of pain, he could play at a push but whether we decide to take that step we will decide later,” said Peet.