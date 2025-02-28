Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess makes future revelation as links with NRL continue

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has insisted that he is not going to “rush to get into the NRL” following his great start to life in the UK.

Burgess joined the Wolves on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 Super League season and guided the club to the Challenge Cup Final and the Super League semi-final play-offs.

His Warrington side are expected to be up there challenging once more in 2025, but Burgess continues to be linked with a move to the NRL.

Speaking to the media ahead of Warrington’s clash against Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas, Burgess told The Daily Telegraph: “I’ve got a desire to coach in the NRL,” Burgess said.

“I’ve been pretty open about that, you know. It’s not necessarily about me testing myself against them (other coaches), it’s about me trying to achieve a goal I set out to do and whether that’s in the next two or three years or a bit longer, I don’t know.

“I’m probably not gonna rush to get into the NRL and as much as I like you guys, it’s actually quite nice in England with the freedom and there’s not a lot of external noise and pressure.

“It’s a really nice place to be for now with a young family.

“I’ve got this year and next year at Warrington, which I will definitely do.

“I’m not sure after that what’s gonna happen, whether I stay in England or if anything pops up in Australia that we feel is the right job.”

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs hero also insisted that his time at Warrington so far has been better than he first thought it would be.

“I love it,” Burgess continued.

“It’s better than I thought it was gonna be. I have a bit of fun with it. In England, that is possible. There’s less of this external stuff.

“It’s more about the rugby and trying to connect with a group of players together. It’s a good place to come and learn, and try to figure out who I am as a coach.”