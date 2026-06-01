‘Mr Milford’ Geoff O’Donnell dies aged 79

TRIBUTES have been paid to Geoff O’Donnell, who passed away on Tuesday, May 26 at the age of 79 of a heart attack.

O’Donnell, who had been unwell for some time but bore his condition with typical fortitude, was for many years a mainstay of Milford, initially as a player, subsequently as a coach and latterly as an administrator, including as chairman.

A product of the Stainbeck Under 17 and Under 19 junior teams in north Leeds, he gave grand service to Burton Sports, Bison and East End Park while, at professional level, he played for Bradford Northern, Hull FC and Batley.

It was, however, with Milford that he became synonymous, eventually being hailed as ‘Mr Milford’.

John Bastion, the former professional and amateur player, and coach, summed up the feelings of many when he said: “An amazing Rugby League man, teammate and advisor. A sad loss, I had some fantastic times with Geoff. God bless, and love to family and friends.”

A celebration of his life will be held at Milford Sports Club on Saturday, June 27 at 5pm.