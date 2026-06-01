Final fixture of President’s Cup cancelled

THE final fixture of the 2026 President’s Cup will not take place.

England Universities and UK Armed Forces, who both lost to newly-crowned champions Great Britain Teachers, were due to meet at Halton Farnworth Hornets on Wednesday week, June 10, however the match has been cancelled.

David Butler, the Students’ general manager, said: “The cancellation is at the request of UKAF who are unable to raise a side due to a combination of injuries and player availability as a result of increased overseas and frontline deployments in the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

“While both sides are disappointed the fixture will not take place, both organisations understand the global pressures our nation’s armed forces are under and the reasons for the game’s cancellation.

“England Universities will be awarded the fixture 24-0 and will finish the competition as runners-up, with Great Britain Teachers having already sealed the title after a 34-10 round-one victory over the Students, then a 42-12 win over UKAF.

“England will complete their Student Four Nations campaign by facing Ireland this Saturday at Halton Farnworth Hornets before travelling to Wales on June 20 for the final match at Neath.”