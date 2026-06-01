Jack Brown departs Hull KR for another Super League club

JACK BROWN has departed Hull KR, two days after coming off the bench in their Challenge Cup Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

That was the prop’s 32nd appearance for the Robins, having joined in May 2024 from city rivals Hull FC.

While he also appeared in last year’s Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves, which ended the club’s 40-year wait for a major trophy, Brown often struggled to get into Willie Peters’ team when the coach had a full forward pack available.

Hull KR say Brown has left to join another Super League side. He has been linked with a move to Castleford Tigers.

Brown, 25, said: “Coming to Hull KR was special for me and my family.

“I was a Hull KR supporter as a young lad so to come over and play for the club has been great.

“Doing it for my family was a big reason I signed for the club. To be able to do that and win silverware along the way has been special.”

Peters said: “On behalf of Hull KR, I would like to thank Jack for his contribution to the club and professionalism throughout his time with us.

“Jack departs Hull KR having been a valued member of the squad. We wish Jack and his family all the very best for the future.”