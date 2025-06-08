Upper tier opened at Wembley for Ashes opener

TICKETS are now on sale for part of the upper tier at Wembley Stadium for the first match of this autumn’s Ashes series.

England will begin their three-game battle with world champions Australia at the 90,000-capacity London venue on October 25.

The second and third matches in the series, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and Leeds’ AMT Headingley, have already sold out.

With tickets said to be selling well in Wembley’s lower bowl, the upper tier of the north stand has now been opened.

Tickets begin at £20 for adults and £10 for Under-16s.

There were 63,278 people at Wembley on Saturday for Challenge Cup finals day.

Joe Steel, RL Commercial’s director of marketing and communications, said: “This is another landmark moment in the build-up to this autumn’s long-awaited return of Ashes Rugby League.

“With the Second and Third Tests already sold out, we expect demand to witness the First Test at Wembley Stadium to continue to build through the summer.

“We’re delighted to have opened the upper tier with some great value tickets, providing more fans with more opportunities to watch world-class rugby league at the national stadium.

“Following a fantastic Challenge Cup finals day we’re excited to be returning to Wembley in the coming months for what promises to be another special occasion in 2025.”