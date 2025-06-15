NCL Division One round-up: Crosfields off the mark at last

CROSFIELDS, in posting a first win of the season, 20-4 at home to OULTON, not only ended a ten-match losing sequence, but moved off the foot of the table, above the Raiders on points difference.

There was little between the sides in the opening period, in fact the Raiders went in front in the seventh minute through Charlie Costello. Josh Perkins, however, was unable to add the extras from wide out in the blustery conditions.

The Soap restored parity within three minutes, Dylan Braddish popping over, and despite the efforts of home secondrow Zak Gardner and visiting prop Tom Lunn, that was how it stayed until the break.

The Warrington outfit, though, established a lead they were destined not to lose when Taylor Boyne swept over on 50 minutes.

Brad Stanway followed suit four minutes later, and by converting both those tries, forged a twelve-point lead.

And there was no way back for Oulton when Braddish claimed his second try four minutes from time.

A penalty-goal landed from 22 metres out by Lewis Heckford two minutes from time helped title contenders SHAW CROSS post a 24-22 win over play-off hopefuls WIGAN ST PATRICKS.

The Sharks, who had never been behind, had posted a Callum Barker brace and tries by Arian Woods and Tom Ashen, three of which Heckford converted.

Pats, who scored five tries to four, had been level through a Liam Wright brace, a try and a conversion by Isaac Wheatley, and touchdowns to Adam O’Neil and Jack Sproat.

Leaders INCE ROSE BRIDGE, meanwhile, ended STANNINGLEY’S four-match winning run with a 24-16 verdict founded on early tries by Kyle Malone and Keegan Boyd, both of which Mason Fillingham converted on his way to a four-goal tally.

Alex Ryan replied for the Leeds outfit but Ince were 18-4 ahead by the break, Jack Morrison having crossed, and 22-4 up by the hour, courtesy of Kallem Rodgers’ touchdown.

Jeremy Wiscombe and Jack Sykes replied for the visitors, Adam Butterill adding both goals, but they were merely consolation efforts.

Second-placed WIGAN ST JUDES ran riot at relegation-haunted WOOLSTON with a 66-0 win – the section’s form side’s fourth on the trot.

Rovers, who have lost their last three games, had an impressive figure in Ben Roberts but the fullback was unable to stem a tide of 13 tries.

Reece McNally had a hat-trick, Danny Cassidy scored two tries and seven goals, and there were braces for Dante Morley-Samuels and Connor Parkinson.

Other touchdowns for the Saints, who led 42-0 at half-time, went to Adam Lavin, McKenzie Davies, Joey Brady and Reece Matthews.

HEWORTH consolidated their play-off aspirations with a 28-10 victory at KELLS, who are in danger of losing touch with the top six.

The York side led 18-8 by the 25th minute, having recorded tries by Maddox Jeffery, Harley Axe and Mackenzie Scurr, with George Elliott, Dan Clarke and Jack Sadler adding the respective extras.

James Ennis and Joe Moore replied for the Cumbrians either side of the break – Ross Gainford improving the second score – but the Villagers sealed their success with unanswered touchdowns for Scurr and Frazer West, the first of which Sadler improved.

OLDHAM ST ANNES, in ending a four-match losing run with a 46-14 triumph over EGREMONT RANGERS, have moved clear of the drop zone.

The Cumbrians led 8-6 midway through the second period, Tom Houghton and Kye Beckett having crossed in response to Olver Bryan’s touchdown.

Rangers, however, had to wait until the last minute before adding to their tally, Kaiden Block nipping over and Kristian Tyson adding the conversion.

The Saints had dominated with tries by Kendal Davies, Hayden Wardle, Greg Worrall, Dom Igoe, Leo McNally, Callum Fletcher and Callum Cashin, while Lewis Hollidge closed with seven goals.