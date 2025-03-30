NCL Division One round-up: Ince Rose Bridge riding high

THREE teams are setting the early-season pace, with INCE ROSE BRIDGE riding high following a 38-14 victory over WOOLSTON ROVERS.

Ince, although never behind, were pegged at 8-8 as the half-hour approached, but eased to a 38-8 lead with four tries by Calum Hughes and touchdowns for Kian Aron, Harry Penny, Byron Aspinall and Jamie Malone, while Mason Fillingham kicked a couple of goals and Peter Valentine improved one score.

Woolston, who have yet to sample victory this time, had been level through tries by Callum Hamett-Smy and Ben Roberts but had to be content thereafter with Ben Dixon’s late consolation score, which Craig Lawton improved.

WIGAN ST JUDES, who were only 14-12 ahead at OULTON as the interval approached, upped the tempo to prevail 54-16 and are adrift of neighbours Ince solely on points difference.

Four players (Aaron Smith, Harry Parkinson, Dante Morley-Samuels and Connor Parkinson) grabbed two tries apiece, while Joey Brady and Calum Parker also dotted down. Danny Cassidy added seven goals.

Oulton, who had battled back from 10-0 down with Josh Perkins’ conversions of tries by Charlie Tetley and Bailey Metcalfe, were still in the frame at 26-16 behind when Robbie Powell raced in but subsequently leaked scores in the last 14 minutes by Brady, Palmer, Connor Parkinson and Morley-Samuels.

Third-placed SHAW CROSS recovered from 20-18 down to beat KELLS 28-20, thanks to tries by Tenneson Neagle and Tom Ashen, with Lewis Heckford landing his second goal.

Arian Woods, Joe Childs and Ashen had crossed earlier, with Evan Stephenson slamming two goals, while Kells – who are still seeking a first victory – had led through tries by James Ennis, Ashton Sice and Clarke Chambers, with Ennis and James Sice both kicking two goals.

A fourth side, WIGAN ST PATRICKS, also boast a 100 percent record, albeit after just two games rather than the three played by their rivals.

Pats were 14-0 ahead at half-time against OLDHAM ST ANNES, having notched tries by Riley Dervan, Danny Ryding and Brad Smith.

Ryding grabbed his second touchdown on the restart and – after Connor Rose had slipped in for Annes – completed his hat-trick, before Dervan claimed his second try on the hour, Smith kicking his fourth goal in a 32-4 success.

CROSFIELDS opened and closed the scoring against demoted HEWORTH, Luke Walker nipping over in each instance and Brad Stanway converting the first effort.

The Villagers held sway between times, however. William Sturdy nipped over on 34 minutes to leave the York side only 6-4 adrift, and the visitors forged a lead they were never to relinquish when Max Rhodes popped over four minutes after the restart.

Harley Axe and Dan Clarke added tries straddling the hour, with Rhodes adding his second goal, to ease Heworth into the top six and leave the Soap in bottom spot.

STANNINGLEY went in front at EGREMONT RANGERS, Alex Ryan weaving over in the third minute and Dean Parker improving.

That was as good as it got for the Leeds outfit, however. Tries on 22 and 29 minutes respectively by Kye Beckett and Matt Bewsher, with Beckett converting the second score, helped the Cumbrians to a 10-6 interval lead.

And that was how it stayed until ten minutes from time, when Harry Vaillant’s touchdown sealed a 14-6 win which enabled Rangers to leapfrog their opponents in the fledgling table.