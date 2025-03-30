NCL Division Two round-up: East Leeds win big again

LEADERS EAST LEEDS, who had beaten then-second placed Normanton 72-6 seven days earlier, hosted CLOCK FACE MINERS (who had risen to second following the Knights’ reverse) and, incredibly, matched that total in a 72-10 success.

The Miners were level early in the contest, Lewis Geraghty crossing, but trailed 30-4 at the interval. Geraghty opened the scoring in the second period, converting his own score, but Easts otherwise did much as they pleased.

David Kamano bagged an early brace, Luke Littlewood top-scored with 28 points from two tries and ten goals, and Kieran Brining also crossed twice. The rest of the 13 touchdowns went to George Clarke, Alfie Crawford, Ajay Wilson, Jake Normington, Kane Riley, Ryan Wooffitt and Adam Gibbons.

NORMANTON got back to winning ways with a 20-14 victory over BARROW ISLAND, who were 14-10 ahead as the game entered the final quarter courtesy of a try and a goal by Sam Jones and touchdowns for Trent Ruddy and Ryan Wilson.

Red cards for the Knights’ Stuart Biscomb and Island’s Alex Mason following an altercation heralded a change in fortunes, however, the Wakefield side prevailing through tries in the last eight minutes for Taylor Carter and Adam Biscomb, with Carter adding his second goal.

Sam Butler and Joe Crossland had opened Normanton’s account.

A late try by Louis Fearon which Brett Stevenson converted helped ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS edge THORNHILL TROJANS 10-6.

Matthew Bell crossed to earn the Cumbrians a 4-0 lead towards the end of an opening period in which Elbra’s Ryan Wilson was yellow carded (for a late challenge) and the Trojans’ Sam Ratcliffe was also sinbinned (for punching).

Johnny Campbell powered over with 14 minutes left, Ratcliffe’s goal nosing the Dewsbury side in front, but thanks to Fearon, Elbra are now celebrating their first win of the season and Thornhill are lamenting their first defeat.

DRIGHLINGTON, who had been 16-4 in front against HENSINGHAM as half-time approached, found themselves 24-16 behind as the game entered the final quarter.

Despite the sinbinning of Aaron Blake for a ‘slap’, however, Drig went 34-28 up through tries by Braden Hunter, Liam Wright and Lucas Hallas, with Mike Sanderson improving each score.

The Hens, who had countered with a Miller Dalton touchdown, had the last word when Matthew Williams popped in, but the effort went unconverted in a 34-32 defeat.

Luke Broadbent, Ben Warren and Stevie Walton had grabbed the hosts’ openers, Hunter adding two goals.

Hensingham had led through tries by Kier Starkie, Kieran Mewse, Corby Rickerby and Dalton, Mewse kicking a couple of conversions.

DEWSBURY CELTIC, who were never behind, ratified a 22-12 win at HULL DOCKERS with a try on 66 minutes by Nath Waring, Jordan Hirst hoisting his third goal.

The Dockers, whose bid evaporated with the sinbinning of Paul Fletcher for a swinging arm, were in contention through touchdowns by Olly Agar and Kallum Birch, Agar improving both scores.

Oli Thornton, Joe Mitchell and Mitch Cummins nipped over for Celtic.

SKIRLAUGH, relegated last autumn, looked like posting their first win in the lower tier when Keelan Gregg improved tries by Josh Atkinson, Tom Gray and Stu Smith to help establish an 18-4 interval lead against PILKINGTON RECS.

It was a different story in the second period, however. Pilks, previously limited to a George Hannan touchdown, pegged the Hull side back to 18-16 with touchdowns for Kyran Knapper and Hannan, both of which Knapper goaled, before Tyrese Daley sealed a 20-18 win with a 78th-minute try.