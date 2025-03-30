NCL Premier Division round-up: Wath Brow Hornets leapfrog Leigh Miners Rangers

TWO sides who have been no strangers to each other in major finals renewed acquaintance in the early stages of the 2025 campaign and WATH BROW HORNETS, in posting a second win by 28-0, leapfrogged promoted LEIGH MINERS RANGERS out of the bottom three.

Both teams boast a reputation for playing expansive rugby, but a 40mph wind and heavy rain was a hindrance, with handling becoming increasingly difficult.

Hornets, however, had the benefit of scoring two early tries, Greg Rooney and Fran King crossing in the first nine minutes for unconverted scores.

Morgan McCourt added another touchdown five minutes shy of the break and Wath Brow, despite a monumental effort by visiting prop Andy Philbin, were pretty much assured of victory when Sam Curwen dotted down eight minutes after the restart.

Greg Rooney tagged on Wath Brow’s first goal and, with frontrow Josh McConnell emulating Philbin’s input, there was no way back for the Miners when McCourt claimed his second try, on the hour.

That effort was quickly followed by Curwen’s second touchdown, the centre converting his own score.

WEST BOWLING slipped to a first defeat of the season – and from pole position to third in the standings – through a 38-16 reverse at the hands of the 2024 Division One champions WATERHEAD WARRIORS.

The Warriors, now second in the table, went in front in the eighth minute when Kegan Brennan crossed before falling behind when Lewis Camden converted Aiden Scully’s try six minutes later.

Waterhead regained a lead they were destined not to lose on 18 minutes, when Harrison Dodd popped over.

Brennan followed suit before the half-hour, and the Oldham outfit went in at the break 16-6 up courtesy of Jenson Hamilton’s late effort.

The hosts took a further grip with tries on the restart for Marcus Geener and Scott Parnaby, with Hamilton and Brennan adding the respective extras.

Demar Acarer replied for Wests on the hour, only for Waterhead to post touchdowns for Callum Cameron and Geener by way of reply, Brennan booting his second goal.

Bowling, who had Scully red carded on 70 minutes for alleged striking, had the last word when Camden improved Lewis Magson’s try. But there was no gainsaying the Warriors’ superiority.

WEST HULL are the new leaders, courtesy of a 26-12 win at a DEWSBURY MOOR MAROONS, who are the only team in the top flight still to get off the mark.

The Maroons had the fillip of an early try by Aiden Ineson which Greg Colbridge goaled, but the Green and Golds went 8-6 up through Benn Arbon’s touchdown, Jack Townend landing the conversion and a subsequent penalty-goal.

Dewsbury Moor made light of the yellow carding of Amir Sghajer for a professional foul, going 12-8 up through Bradley Adamson’s try and Colbridge’s goal.

But Wests assumed a 14-12 interval lead when Lennox Green bustled over and Townsend landed the conversion.

The only touchdowns of the second period went to the visitors, Kian Goodhead roaring in shortly after the restart and Sam Rokonalewa sprinting over on the hour, Townend adding the conversion and a subsequent penalty-goal.

ROCHDALE MAYFIELD beat reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC, who are rooted in the relegation zone, 28-10.

The south Leeds outfit’s cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal on 25 minutes of assistant coach Danny Rowse for alleged foul and abuse language towards a match official.

There had been no score at that stage but Mayfield posted tries on 30 and 40 minutes respectively for Nick Hargreaves and Connor Ratcliffe, both of which Ieuan Higgs converted.

Hunslet ARLFC responded in style, pegging Mayfield back to 12-10 by the hour through touchdowns for Michael Waite and Jordan Gale, Josh McLelland adding a goal.

But it was one-way traffic in the final quarter when Mayfield’s Jordan Parr bagged a brace, with Max Riseham dotting down between times and Higgs landing two more conversions.

LOCK LANE, who were 12-0 adrift at THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS in as many minutes, staged an impressive rally to lead 14-12 on 53 minutes with a try and a conversion by Morgan Jones, with Connor Wilson and Tom Newbould also going over.

Thatto had led through unimproved touchdowns for Dave Hull and (twice) Keane Gilford, before holding the Lane at bay after Hull was sinbinned on 20 minutes for a ‘tip-tackle’.

The Heath regained the advantage – seemingly when it mattered – when Adam Saunders crossed with six minutes left, Sean Leicester goaling.

But the men from Castleford took the spoils with a last-minute try by Jones, whose cooly-taken conversion secured a dramatic 20-18 triumph.

YORK ACORN and SIDDAL are exactly level in the standings, in sixth spot, on both points and points difference, after the Halifax side posted a 20-4 away win.

Jacob Rushworth opened the visitors’ account on 18 minutes, James Greenwood converting.

A Greenwood penalty-goal helped forge an 8-0 interval lead but Acorn were back in the mix when Josh Parker clattered over ten minutes after the restart.

But Siddal took the points with unanswered tries in a 14-minute spell straddling the hour for Daniel Williams and Harry Milnes, with Rushford and Greenwood adding the respective extras.

Image credit: Peter Bradley