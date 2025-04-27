NCL Division Two round-up: Hensingham claim surprise win at Normanton Knights

HENSINGHAM, who had lost their previous three games, turned the formbook upside down with a 24-10 victory at NORMANTON, who were seeking a fourth successive win.

The Cumbrians opened with a Ben Pearce try and, after the Knights’ Jacob Crossland had been yellow carded for a high tackle, added touchdowns in his absence by Matt Williams and Luke Charlton to contribute to an 18-0 interval lead.

The Hens went 24-0 up when Charlton grabbed his second touchdown, ten minutes after the restart, with Miller Dalton kicking his fourth goal. And that was enough to take the spoils despite Normanton posting late tries by Alex Barker and Tim Robinson, plus a Jacob Crossland conversion.

Leaders EAST LEEDS beat DRIGHLINGTON 42-10 despite having Moris Kamano (high tackle) and George Clarke (late hit) sinbinned.

Ajay Wilson and Kieran Brining bagged a brace apiece and other touchdowns went to Clarke, Elliott Thompson, Elliot Windley and Alfie Crawford. Luke Littlewood added five goals.

Drig were only 10-6 behind at one stage, thanks to Mick Sanderson’s conversion of Adam Griffiths’ try. But the visitors were 26 points in arrears when Ben Warren claimed their second touchdown.

Promotion chasers CLOCK FACE MINERS eased to a 78-12 victory over HULL DOCKERS, who were 22-0 behind when Tom Whurr opened his side’s account and 48-6 adrift at the break, prior to Whurr getting his second try and Dan Suddaby landing his second goal.

Connor McCarten scored a hat-trick for the St Helens side, Lewis Geraghty totalled 30 points from two tries and eleven goals and there was a brace apiece for Jack Graham and Ben Daniels and once each by Brandon Lewis, Harrison Rigby, Jimmy Jones, Josh Morgan and Nathan Benson. The Miners have three successive win while the Dockers have now lost four games on the hoof.

DEWSBURY CELTIC demolished ELLENBOROUGH RANGERS 64-0. Celtic, who have now won their last four matches, named their try-scorers as Charlie Heaton (five), Jack Kelly (two), Nathan Waring, Lewis Teale, Casey Canterbury, Billy Yarrow, Tom Bottomley and Edward Kelly, while Jordan Hirst was credited with six goals. Scrum-half Jayden French impressed for Elbra, who now have a three-match losing sequence to overcome.

BARROW ISLAND eased to a 32-0 victory over a 15-man SKIRLAUGH outfit who have still to get off the mark this season.

Prop Harry Gotts was tireless for the visitors but could not prevent tries in the first half for the Island’s Jordan Staffieri, Carl McBain and Ian Irvine.

Irvine, Fin Dutton-Rosconie and Ryan Wilson raced over in the second period, while Dutton-Rosconie landed three goals and Aidan Wright improved one score in a third successive win.

THORNHILL TROJANS were level, at 10-10, seven minutes into the second half at PILKINGTON RECS, Callum Gamble crossing twice and Sam Ratcliffe converting the second try.

The dismissal on 50 minutes of Jake Hickling for alleged verbal abuse of the referee proved costly, however, for a side who have now lost four games on the trot.

Pilks’ Tom Eastwood, Jamie Smith and Tom Connick posted unanswered tries, with Connick adding the last two of his three goals in a 26-10 victory.

Connick and Elliot Martin had claimed the Recs’ first half touchdowns, after Gamble’s opener.