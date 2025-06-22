NCL Division One round-up: Top three all lose on day of shocks

IT was ‘Shock Saturday’ in this section, with the top three all losing – including second-placed WIGAN ST JUDES, 22-0 at HEWORTH.

Heworth, in posting a third victory on the trot, not only ended Wigan St Judes’ four-match winning run but eased to third in the table, above Shaw Cross, who lost at Egremont.

The Villagers, who are now the form side in the section, upset Saints’ applecart largely through superb defence against a side who had previously averaged 34 points per game this season. On this occasion, though, Judes barely had a look-in.

The York team, with Jack Sadler impressing at hooker after having been introduced midway through the first half, established a lead they were destined not to lose when Joe Deighton dotted down on 18 minutes.

Billy Sturdy crossed six minutes later, Sadler adding the extras, and that was how it stayed until the break, when Heworth went into the dressing rooms 10-0 ahead.

Harrison Briggs extended the lead six minutes after the restart and, despite the efforts of winger Reece McNally, there was no way back for the visitors when Joe Varo powered in with 15 minutes remaining, Sadler adding his second conversion of the half.

There was a real upset at INCE ROSE BRIDGE, where the leaders were beaten 25-6 by a KELLS outfit who had travelled to Wigan seeking to avoid a third successive defeat.

The Cumbrians had posted tries by Casey Chambers, Jack Ainsley, Oscar Cook and James Ennis, with Ross Gainford adding a couple of goals, to forge a 20-0 lead before Ince had Jack Berry sinbinned on 52 minutes for a swinging arm.

Ryan Starkie notched Kells’ last try shortly after Berry returned, with Jack Morrison responding for the Bridge and Eli Steinberg improving.

But the play-off aspirants had the last word with a Gainford field-goal.

Third-placed SHAW CROSS SHARKS lost 24-10 at EGREMONT RANGERS, who have eased into the top six.

The Sharks scored the last try of each half, by Tennison Neagle and Callum Barker respectively, with Lewis Heckford improving the first.

Egremont, however, had led 18-0 through Kristian Tyson’s conversions of tries by Pat Wells, Lachlan McDowell and James Messenger. And Jordan Bird’s try on 74 minutes, supported by Tyson’s fourth goal, illustrated the Cumbrians’ superiority on the day.

Second-bottom CROSFIELDS, meanwhile, recorded a second win on the trot with a 20-14 victory at WIGAN ST PATRICKS, who have slipped out of the play-off berths.

In a game in which the lead changed hands multiple times, Pats went 14-12 up on 65 minutes when Jack Sproat crossed.

The Soap, however, took the spoils with the help of a Jamie Abram try seven minutes from time and the conversion by Nathan Taylor, who went on to cement the victory with a last-minute penalty-goal.

Tom Millington and Taylor Boyne had crossed earlier for the visitors, with Ben Lomax and Sam Hickey adding the respective goals.

Riley Dervan and Logan Bradbury went over in the first half for Pats, Isaac Wheatley converting one effort.

Crosfields remain in the relegation zone but ahead of Warrington neighbours WOOLSTON ROVERS, who are now bottom after losing 18-16 at OULTON, who remain adrift of the Soap, the three sides are separated solely by points difference.

Rovers were never behind until two minutes from time, when Kian Watson levelled matters and Joe Horan landed the winning conversion from ten metres to the side of the posts.

Horan had crossed twice for Oulton in the first half, while Lewis Hagan nipped over early in the second period.

Woolston, who have now lost four successive games, had led through a try and two goals for Adam Whalley and touchdowns to Craig Lawton and Alex Pendlebury.

STANNINGLEY boosted their top-six ambitions with a 24-12 victory over OLDHAM ST ANNES, who are four points clear of the danger area.

The sides were level at 12-12 ten minutes into the second period, but the hosts prevailed through unanswered tries by Tyler Hart and Sam Peck, with Adam Butterill landing the last two of his four goals.

Jeremy Wiscomb and Jack Hepworth opened for the Leeds outfit, while the Saints’ Matt Whitehead converted touchdowns by Elliott Mills and Kyle Sanders.