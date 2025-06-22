NCL Premier Division round-up: Relegation race hots up with giants at risk

THE battle to avoid relegation is hotting up!

Although the bottom two – Dewsbury Moor and Leigh Miners Rangers – will need a minor miracle to escape the drop, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will join them in falling through the trapdoor.

Five sides are level in the dreaded third-bottom spot, including THATTO HEATH CRUSADERS and reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC.

The Crusaders completed a notable double, after the 42-18 win in south Leeds, with a stunning 28-16 success, despite having Connor Dwyer sent off on 28 minutes for alleged punching.

Thatto were 12-6 ahead at the time, the visitors’ Tommy Corke having crossed in response to early tries by Keane Gilford and Ryan Houghton.

Kye Syani powered over for the St Helens outfit on the cusp of half-time to help establish an 18-6 interval lead.

But Hunslet ARLFC looked like making the extra man tell – and extend their five-match winning run – when Ben Shulver and Jake Dearden nipped over within seven minutes of the restart, Jordan Gale landing his second goal to peg the Crusaders back to 18-16.

Twelve-man Thatto, however, had the better of the business-end of the contest, Ryan Forshaw grabbing two decisive tries in a three-minute spell as the hour-mark approached, the first following a fumble by the visitors and the second courtesy of fine handling by several players.

Houghton duly added his fourth goal to suggest that the Crusaders could be looking at the play-offs rather than relegation. So, too, could Hunslet ARLFC who, nevertheless, are now back in the drop zone.

ROCHDALE MAYFIELD head the five-team cluster, on points difference, thanks to a 20-0 victory over YORK ACORN who they have, together with Thatto, leapfrogged in the standings.

Acorn started badly, Matthew Wood copping a yellow card on six minutes for a professional foul.

Tyrone Chipchase crossed for Mayfield before Wood’s return, and a try midway through the opening period by Jack McConnachie secured an 8-0 interval lead.

Acorn, with Nick Speck at the forefront, kept Mayfield at bay until the 68th minute, when Joseph Lowe steamed in.

And the double, following the 42-24 triumph in York, was sealed when Cole Connolly sauntered over and added his second goal.

SIDDAL are, following Hunslet ARLFC’s defeat, now the form team in the section, posting a fourth successive victory with a 30-12 result at WATERHEAD WARRIORS in a meeting of the top flight’s fourth and second-placed sides.

The Warriors, who had lost 30-10 at Siddal, opened and closed the scoring with tries by Matty Holland and (four minutes after Mitchell Birch had been yellow carded on 69 minutes for a tip-tackle) James Perks which, respectively, Kegan Brennan and Finlay Rogers converted.

But between-times, the visitors controlled exchanges with two tries and five goals by Lewis Hosty, with Sam Walsh, Canaan Smithies and Harry Milnes also dotting down.

It was a similar story at leaders WEST HULL, where the section’s bottom team, DEWSBURY MOOR, brushed aside having only 16 men by scoring the contest’s first and last touchdowns, by Jack Clarkson and Harry Hartley (the second a penalty-try) with Greg Colbridge and Brad Foster adding the respective conversions.

Colbridge also booted a penalty-goal in the first half, to reduce a 12-6 deficit to four points, but the Green and Golds otherwise held sway.

Josh Oliver and Eligh Wilkinson dotted down in the first half, and Wilkinson went on to complete a hat-trick in the second period.

Jacob Moore closed the home account while Jack Townend kicked six goals as Wests completed the double with a 32-14 win after the 26-12 victory in Heckmondwike.

LEIGH MINERS RANGERS have now gone ten matches without a win, but pushed WATH BROW HORNETS all the way before succumbing 14-6.

The Cumbrians led 6-0 at half-time, Greg Rooney having converted Josh McConnell’s 20th-minute try.

Rangers levelled as the fixture went into the final quarter, Noah Lancelott sprinting in and Jonny Youds improving.

A Rooney penalty-goal on 70 minutes restored the Brow’s lead, and they duly completed the ‘double’, having won 28-0 at Cleator Moor, when McConnell claimed his second score with six minutes left, Rooney again adding the extras.

Read round-ups of the other NCL divisions here.