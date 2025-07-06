NCL Division Two round-up: Dewsbury Celtic keep pace as East Leeds tested

SECOND-placed DEWSBURY CELTIC, who had previously won 46-0 at mid-table DRIGHLINGTON, were given a much-sterner test in the return, emerging 28-18 victors.

The visitors were 14-12 ahead at the break but paid the price for conceding three tries in the second period, which went unanswered until Joe Sheldon claimed a consolation score.

Drighlington nosed in front in the tenth minute, through Adam Griffiths, but Celtic were 8-4 ahead midway through the opening period, thanks to a brace for Luke Johnson.

Jermaine Akaidere stretched the lead to eight points when he crossed as the half-hour mark beckoned, only for the visitors to go in at the break two points ahead, thanks to a couple of quickfire tries by Liam Wright – their best player – the second of which Mike Sanderson improved.

Celtic, who played in their 1975 replica colours in honour of the team who held a Hull KR side including Roger Millward and Clive Sullivan to 31-15 at Batley in the Challenge Cup, regained a lead they were destined not to lose when Tyler Sykes swept over within a minute of the restart, livewire fullback Charlie Heaton booting the goal.

There was no further score until the game entered the final quarter, when Sykes claimed his second try, converted by Heaton.

And there was no way back for the visitors when Oliver Thornton nipped over with five minutes left, although Drighlington at least had the last word when Sheldon broke through in the closing seconds.

Leaders EAST LEEDS, who had beaten third-placed CLOCK FACE MINERS 72-10 in Yorkshire, were pushed much harder in the return before recording a 14th successive win with a 28-10 success.

Easts were 24-0 ahead a minute into the second period, Ajay Wilson, Kieran Brining, Billy Evans and Elliot Windley having crossed and Luke Littlewood adding each goal.

The Miners responded with a Danny Tabern brace – Nathan Benson improving one effort – but the pacesetters ratified their victory with Brining’s second score.

In a fiery finale, Kenny Hughes (Clock) and Littlewood were red carded, while the Miners’ Jack Graham and Brining were sinbinned.

Clock, who had been seeking to extend a three-match unbeaten run, have slipped below PILKINGTON RECS in the table.

Pilks were 14-12 ahead at THORNHILL when Scott Simmons was sent off on 44 minutes for alleged gouging.

The St Helens side, however, brushed aside their numerical disadvantage to a remarkable degree, posting seven tries in a stunning 58-18 win.

The Recs, who had previously been limited to touchdowns by Tom Connick and Ryan Lockett, added further scores by Warren Palpadino, Ben O’Connell, Connick, Callum Derrick (twice), George Hannan and Aydin Jones, while Kyran Knapper totalled eleven goals in completing a double after the 26-10 home verdict.

Thornhill, who had led through tries by Casey Johnson and Bailey Lee, were limited thereafter to a late score by Sam Ratcliffe, who added his third conversion.

The Trojans are now in the drop zone, below SKIRLAUGH, who edged NORMANTON KNIGHTS 30-28.

The Hull outfit, who had lost 34-10 in Wakefield, were 30-6 ahead ten minutes into the second half, having notched a try and five goals by Kieran Smith and touchdowns to Josh Atkinson, Ross Kemp, Kelland Sharpe and Tom Gray.

But the sinbinning of Kemp for a high tackle on 44 minutes seemed to give Normanton impetus.

Previously limited to an Adam Biscomb try and a Charlie Barker goal, the Knights roared back with touchdowns to Taylor Carter, Alex Barker, Joe Crossland and Thomas Vanstan, with Barker adding three conversions. Time, though, ran out on the visitors’ rally.

ELLENBOROUGH, who are propping up the table after ten successive defeats, belied that record at Cumbrian neighbours HENSINGHAM, who consolidated their play-off hopes with a 26-16 win after having won 46-10 at Elbra.

The Hens were 16-0 up, with tries by Adam Williamson, Jordan Pritt and Miller Dalton, before Luke Charlton was sinbinned.

Rangers had the better of the rest of the contest, scoring tries (all unconverted) by Rocco Okesene, Matty Bell, Joe Appleby and Leon Ackerley to peg the hosts back to 22-16.

But Dalton’s second touchdown sealed Hensingham’s win in a game in which Ben Pearce also crossed, with Williamson kicking three goals.

HULL DOCKERS are making a strong bid for survival and beat 14-man BARROW ISLAND 16-10 after losing 56-10 in the away fixture.

The Dockers, who were never behind, led 16-6, through Olly Agar’s conversions of two of tries by Ricky Robinson, Harvey Harrison and Kai Bartlett, before Carl McBain crossed for the Island and Fin Dutton-Rosconie added the goal.

Seth Woodend had grabbed Barrow Island’s first-half try.